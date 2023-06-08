Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,719 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:HPS opened at $14.03 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.