Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 113,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,860,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,988,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,396,000 after purchasing an additional 377,575 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TRP opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.