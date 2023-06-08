Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,404 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,553 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,748,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $192,625,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

