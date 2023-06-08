Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,224 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Silgan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.