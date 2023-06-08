Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 125,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 67,095 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 86,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.