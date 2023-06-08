Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,460 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.