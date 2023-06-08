Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,015 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

