Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 34,041 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

