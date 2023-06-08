Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,498 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

