Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,657,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,926,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $218.02 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.55. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.