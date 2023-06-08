Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 236.67%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

