Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 791,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $111,112.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,082.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $111,112.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,922 shares of company stock worth $801,063 and have sold 28,323 shares worth $2,255,631. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

