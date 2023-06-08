Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of ALK opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

