Alexander Buffett Rozek Sells 11,600 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $228,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,311,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.8 %

BOC opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $28,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $4,310,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $342,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

BOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

