Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.42

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.42 and traded as high as C$15.46. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 30,013 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.05. The company has a market cap of C$587.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
Featured Articles
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.