Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.42

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.42 and traded as high as C$15.46. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 30,013 shares.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.05. The company has a market cap of C$587.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central ( TSE:ALC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.05). Algoma Central had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of C$111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.8366093 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

