AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.62 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

