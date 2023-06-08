Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average is $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.