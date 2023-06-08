Amalgamated Bank Acquires 10,927 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,250,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 511,459 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 5.4 %

HPP opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $767.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -249.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.