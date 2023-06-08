Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,724. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $54.02 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

