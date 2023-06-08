Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Bank by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in National Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

