Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.