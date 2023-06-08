Amalgamated Bank Buys 15,111 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after acquiring an additional 382,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,509,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

