Amalgamated Bank Buys 32,920 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

DraftKings Price Performance

Insider Activity at DraftKings

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at $124,418,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,919,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,342,584. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.