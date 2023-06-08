Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,528 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enviva were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva Stock Up 5.1 %

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $723.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.