Amalgamated Bank Buys 541 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Confluent were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $198,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,706,201 shares of company stock valued at $47,234,498. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

