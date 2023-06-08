Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vicor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vicor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

