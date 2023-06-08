Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 33,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of BFH opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

