Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.5 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

