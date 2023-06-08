Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

