Amalgamated Bank Has $630,000 Stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ RXDX opened at $198.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $199.08.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
