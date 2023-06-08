Amalgamated Bank Has $658,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

