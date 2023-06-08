Amalgamated Bank Has $748,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,899,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,361,000 after acquiring an additional 157,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,006 shares of company stock worth $10,071,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

