Amalgamated Bank Has $771,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Trading Up 5.0 %

ATKR stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.