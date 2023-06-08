Amalgamated Bank Has $845,000 Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ODP were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ODP Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Featured Articles

