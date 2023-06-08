Amalgamated Bank Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Twilio Trading Down 4.7 %

Twilio stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,741 shares of company stock worth $1,222,638. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.