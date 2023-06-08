Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $30,514,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $925,219.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at $50,852,601.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,627. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

