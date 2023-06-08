Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,551 shares of company stock worth $9,131,702. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.