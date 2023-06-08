Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $80,839,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Lyft by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 54.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,011,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,838,000 after buying an additional 1,422,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

