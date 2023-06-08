Amalgamated Bank Purchases 194 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 62,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.