Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,915 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $178,000.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

