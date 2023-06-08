Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,692 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Copa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Copa Stock Performance

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

See Also

