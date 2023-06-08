Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,065 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

