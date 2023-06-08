Amalgamated Bank Purchases 731 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Plains by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $4,757,000.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

