Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alteryx by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,741,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. The company had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.