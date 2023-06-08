Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,818 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.