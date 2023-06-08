Amalgamated Bank Sells 175 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 243.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Veritiv Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:VRTV opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $161.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritiv

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

