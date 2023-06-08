Amalgamated Bank Sells 405 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 137,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

EPAC opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

