Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MBC stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

About MasterBrand

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.