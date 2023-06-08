Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $3,043,054. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

