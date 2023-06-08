Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,117 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67.

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

